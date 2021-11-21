Kerem Bürsin Reacts to Crowing Hande Erçel 'Global Actress of the Year'

  1. Home
Published November 21st, 2021 - 11:21 GMT
It looks like Kerem Bürsin is proud of his girlfriend Hande Erçel.

Turkish couple Kerem Bursin and Hande Erçel were spotted in İstinye traffic the previous evening.

The Turkish couple came across the press in the traffic and answered some questions of the journalists.

Kerem Bürsin, Hande Erçel'i utandırdı

During the interview, Kerem Bürsin said romantic words to Hande Erçel. In return, cameras documented Erçel's embarrassment when she heard Kerem's response.

Reporters asked Kerem Bürsin, "What do you think about Ms. Hande receiving the 'Global Actress of the Year' award at the Global Nubia Awards?"

Kerem Bürsin responded with "Extraordinary" and turned to Hande Erçel with a smile.

Hande Erçel was embarrassed by this gesture and then told Kerem "Thank you".

Kerem Bürsin, Hande Erçel'i utandırdı

