Kerem Bürsin Asks a Remarkable Question And Kadir Doğlu Replies

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 8th, 2022 - 11:29 GMT
Kadir Doğlu responded to Kerem Bürsin
Kerem Bursin asks a question that cause controversy

Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin said that the rules placed on Turkish filming sets are way too much. 

Kerem Bürsin said: 'What it the difference between the concept of filmmaking in America or Turkey, how come we have all these rules and conditions.''

Turkish actor Kadir Doğlu responded to Kerem Bürsin by saying: "We work with more effort and discipline, I cannot say much about them, but they do not think of themselves as anything.''

Doğlu added: ''They don't have the same culture and mindset as us, we are proud of our culture and our society, unlike them.''

