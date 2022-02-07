Kerem Bürsin Breaks His Silence Amid Separation Rumors With Hande Erçel

After a long silence and a social media break, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin has finally decided to break his silence and share something on social media amid breakup rumors with Turkish actress Hande Erçel.

What Were Kerem Bürsin's First Posts Amid Separation Rumors?

Not as many would think, the star of Sen Çal Kapimi did not address the breakup rumors or made some statement to confirm or deny what's being circulating.

On the contrary, Kerem shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram Stories with his newly-collected 10 million followers from his latest activity playing golf.

In the first story, Kerem was swinging a golf club at a golf ball in the spacious field.

In another story, Bürsin shared a picture with his friends Kemal Çömelek and İlhan Sabancı.

The handsome actor sported black sweats and hoodie and paired them with black sneakers while covering his head with a grey beanie.





Fan accounts also circulated a video of Kerem while playing golf, then the actor took a selfie with a fan on January 6, 2022.