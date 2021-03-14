Kerem Bürsin Storm off the Stage and Hande Erçel Supports Him.. While His Puppy 'Hector' Steals the Spotlight (Videos)

'Proud of Kerem Bürsin.'

That was the public's reaction to the incident that happened with Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin when he was receiving Best Actor Award during yildiz isletme kulubu (Star Business Club) event.

During Kerem's speech after receiving the award, he said: 'We worked very hard on set with the conditions of Coronavirus and we deserved the results of this fatigue.'

While Bürsin was getting off stage, the host ridiculed him and said: 'They had a hard time on set but you were paid 120,000 TL (US $ 15,000) for each episode.'

As a response, Kerem Bürsin stormed off the stage and did not say a word, while other reporters were heard criticizing the host's statement by saying: 'there was no need for that.'

One day later, journalists caught Kerem and Hande leaving a business meeting, and they asked Hande to comment on the incident.

Hande Erçel said: 'I know my colleague very well and know his heart, so I don't want to talk about these unimportant matters. In my opinion it was an unnecessary statement.'

On social media, fans were angered of the host's comment, and they responded by launching the hashtag #proudOfKeremBursin to support their favorite star.

Besides Kerem and Hande's statements in the quick interview with the journalists, another element stole the limelight, it was Bürsin's puppy Hector.

The dog was trending in both Turkey and Brazil with more than 50k tweets because of its reactions to the camera during the interview.

Separately, Hande Erçel denied the reports which stated that Sen Çal Kapimi - You Knock On My Door's finale will be at the episode 50, claiming that everything is going well in the series and no decision regarding when to end it has been taken yet.