'When Will They Announce Their Love?' Kerem Bürsin Flirts Hande Erçel: You Look So Beautiful (Video)

Another flirting video fuels their romance rumors.

Handsome Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin posted a new video via Instagram Stories while he was accompanying fellow actress and rumored girlfriend Hande Erçel in powder room as she was getting ready to shoot a scene for their hit series Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door).

Hande was having her hair done while Kerem was goofing around her.

Then he was heard telling Hande: 'You look so beautiful', as he was singing and picking up and edition of Elle magazine which Hande was its cover girl.

Kerem and Hande made headlines because of the video, since the audience is convinced that they are romantically involved, to the point that they are asking when will they announce their love to the public.

Separately, Hande Erçel was asked during her interview with Elle magazine: "After the role is over, does the woman you played leave your life completely?"

Erçel answered: "Every character I play becomes my friend. Even though they're over on screen, they all continue to live with me."