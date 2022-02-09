Kerem Bürsin Who?! Video of Hande Erçel With Ex Murat Dalkılıç in the Same Place

Hande Erçel, who has recently parted ways with Kerem Bürsin, she and her ex-boyfriend Murat Dalkiliç are now in the same place!

Social media was shaken by the video of Hande Erçel and Murat Dalkılıç, who were said to be getting married and ended their 3-year relationship in July 2020 with a surprise decision.

After their relationship ended, Hande started a new love affair with Kerem Bürsin and Murat with Sitare Akbaş.

Hande Ercel has recently parted ways with her lover Kerem Bürsin.

The footage of Murat Dalkılıç and Hande Ercel was taken in the Fenerbahce Beko - Real Madrid basketball match fell like a bomb on the agenda.

Actress Hande Erçel was on the agenda with the news that she broke up with her colleague Kerem Bürsin. Erçel is now on the agenda again with her old love Murat Dalkılıç, who is in love with Sitare Akbaş.

Hande Erçel and Murat Dalkılıç was seen in the Femerbahçe Beko - Real Madrid basketball match. While Hande was on the phone during the match, Dalkılıç was talking to his friend.

Those moments, on the other hand, spread rapidly on social media and were talked about a lot.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Murat Dalkılıç and Hande Erçel, who were talked about getting married and have been together for 3 years, ended their relationship in July 2020.

While many allegations were put forward as the reason for the separation, Murat Dalkılıç said, "What will end the relationship?" He was notable for his answer to the question.

Murat said, "When the flame in the relationship ends, it ends. That flame keeps the relationship alive. In the relationship, I think about the other party first, I give importance to what she wants, I wonder, my priority is what the other party wants."

On the other hand, it's been claimed that Demet Özdemir came between Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin! It was announced that Demet Özdemir and Kerem Bürsin will play the lead roles in the first domestic series of Disney Plus, the digital platform is preparing to enter the Turkish market with the show "Between the World and Me".

According to the claim of TV100, the leading role was first offered to Handle Erçel and then to Neslihan Atagül. However, they both said 'No' because of the pretentious scenes.

"It's over, there's no turning back now"

Thus, Demet Özdemir became Kerem Bürsin's partner. According to the claim; learning about this from the news Hande Erçel and Kerem left for this reason.

"SHOULD I LEARN FROM NEWSPAPERS"

Hande Erçel did not welcome her lover home by saying, "I don't know why. I was going to learn this from the newspapers"

She said to those around her, "It's completely over, there's no turning back now."