'Broken up 3 Weeks Ago'! Conflicting News About the Separation of Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel

Yesterday, it was reported that Turkish actors and lovers Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have broken up, and Turkish media circulated the news under the headline 'The End of a Great Love'.

Not all the fans of HanKer believed the news, and many of the couple fan accounts are denying the news on social media, and they're asking the rest of the audience not to believe it.

However, Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş confirmed the breakup and even revealed the reason behind the separation.

Birsen said that 'Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel separated due to their lack of understanding.'

And on her personal blog, Birsen Altuntaş wrote a whole article confirming the breakup news, and even revealing that Kerem and Hande have in fact separated 3 weeks ago.

Altuntaş started her blog by saying: 'The separation of Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel has been confirmed.'

Then she added:

'The news of the separation of Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin was correct. It has been learned that the two of them have been apart for three weeks, who started to fall in love on the set of the TV series "Sen Çal Kapımı".

Kerem Bürsin gave the answer "Career first" to the marriage question at an award ceremony he attended at the end of last year.

It was confirmed that the couple, who survived the corona together, later parted ways due to disagreements.'

If Birsen Altuntaş is confirming the sad news, other Turkish journalists are denying it, such as Turkish journalist Yasin Özbek.

He tweeted: 'I Don't Believe The News And Say Long Live Hanker. I advise you not to believe the rumors that come out of you without hearing from their mouths. Whatever Happening, All The Best For The Best Of Both. Good night everyone.'

Then Yasin Özbek added: 'And I would like to add that no matter what happens, the lives of both of them, as a fan, you do not have the luxury of meddling in their lives.'

Walking the footsteps of Yasin Özbek, Turkish Magazine 'Saran' also reported that the claims about the breakup are false.

On Instagram, they posted: 'There are those who henna because the #hanker couple broke up, but I'm sorry you have your henna left. Kerem Bürsin It's on the shoot right now. Leave people alone.'