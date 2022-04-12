Is Kerem Bürsin's New Relationship a Rumor?

Social media users have circulated rumors concerning Kerem Bürsin's love life.

It was recently reported that the Turkish actor was romantically linked to Spanish artist Stephanie Kayo, amid his separation from Turkish actress Hande Erçel, however, a Turkish journalist claimed otherwise.

According to the Journalist, stated that there is no romantic relationship confirmed between Kerem and Stephanie so far, The actor met the singer three weeks ago, however nothing more than that.

It is worth noting that Bürsin is not looking to start a new relationship especially that his romance with Hande ended not too long ago.

The journalist confirmed that reason behind Kerem's continues visits to Spain are not to see Kayo, but because his cousin lives there and that the actor has formed a wide circle in the artistic community in Spain.