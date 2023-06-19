Kerem Bürsin leaks photo from his new series

ALBAWABA - Turkish star Kerem Bürsin have shared a photo from the shooting of his new series Ya Çok Seversen, which means "What if you love too much."

Bürsin shared the picture which showed him in a pool and wrote: "Ateş Arcalı loading." Ateş Arcalı is his new character name in the new Turkish series.

The Turkish actor is casting along with Hafsanur Sancaktutan, who plays the role of Leyla, as well as Hatice Aslan, Şerif Erol, Cemre Ebuzziya, Nazmi Kırık, Aziz Caner İnan, Mine Kılıç, Oğulcan Arman Uslu, Durukan Çelikkaya, Özgün Akaçca, and Adin Külçe.

Kerem Bürsin's Ya Çok Seversen tells the story of "Ateş, who did not return to his family home from the boarding school to which he was sent at a young age after his mother's death, and lives abroad on his own feet, does not trust anyone, and Leyla, who never knew her real family and earned money by deceiving people," according to Dizilah website.