Kerem Bürsin Shows Off 6-Packs and Hande Erçel Parades Fit Figure During Bodrum Vacation (Pictures)

Attractive Turkish couple Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have gone on a vacation after the final of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air) series. The fun times of the couple have been caught by paparazzi.

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin had a short holiday in Bodrum at the beginning of the summer, and then had to return to Istanbul for shooting 'Sen Çal Kapımı', in which they share the leading roles as Serkan Bolat and Eda Yıldız.



With the finale of the series, HanKer took a breath again in Bodrum, and according to Posta Turkish newspaper, the boyfriend and girlfriend were offered a sponsored stay at Six Senses Kaplankaya.

The couple were seen going down to the beach early in the morning to sunbathe and enjoy the sea.

Kerem Bürsin, who plays Serkan Bolat in Sen Çal Kapımı, looked perfectly in shape sporting black trunks and showing off his six-packs.

As for the woman who stole Kerem's heart, actress Hande Erçel has matched her bae's trunks and wore a black swimsuit and covered her eyes with white shades.

HanKer chatted and joked with each other. Afterwards, they laid down on sun loungers and relaxed while reading a book. Hande's sister, Gamze Erçel and her husband, will accompany the lovers in the coming days.

On Instagram, Hande shared stunning pictures while sporting leopard bikini accessorized with her signature belly chain, and she captioned the shots 'out of the ordinary'.

Erçel's hubby matched the caption as he shared a dreamy picture while he was walking on the shore coming out of the sea.

Despite the amazing pictures shared by the couple, one particular shot stood out; When Kerem and Hande touched each other's hand.

Later on, the couple continued sharing pictures from their romantic getaway, such as Kerem sporting a white bathrobe and Hande enjoying the sunset.