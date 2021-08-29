  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kerem Bürsin Shows Off 6-Packs and Hande Erçel Parades Fit Figure During Bodrum Vacatio…

Kerem Bürsin Shows Off 6-Packs and Hande Erçel Parades Fit Figure During Bodrum Vacation (Pictures)

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published August 29th, 2021 - 10:53 GMT
Kerem Bürsin Shows Off 6-Packs and Hande Erçel Parades Fit Figure During Bodrum Vacation (Pictures)

Attractive Turkish couple Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have gone on a vacation after the final of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air) series. The fun times of the couple have been caught by paparazzi.

Also ReadKerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel to Get Married SOON! Here's the Latest DevelopmentsKerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel to Get Married SOON! Here's the Latest Developments

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin had a short holiday in Bodrum at the beginning of the summer, and then had to return to Istanbul for shooting 'Sen Çal Kapımı', in which they share the leading roles as Serkan Bolat and Eda Yıldız.
Kerem Bürsin bursin Hande Erçel ercel Bodrum tatil seyahat vacation final Sen Çal Kapımı
With the finale of the series, HanKer took a breath again in Bodrum, and according to Posta Turkish newspaper, the boyfriend and girlfriend were offered a sponsored stay at Six Senses Kaplankaya.

The couple were seen going down to the beach early in the morning to sunbathe and enjoy the sea.

Kerem Bürsin, who plays Serkan Bolat in Sen Çal Kapımı, looked perfectly in shape sporting black trunks and showing off his six-packs.

Kerem Bürsin bursin Hande Erçel ercel Bodrum tatil seyahat vacation final Sen Çal Kapımı

As for the woman who stole Kerem's heart, actress Hande Erçel has matched her bae's trunks and wore a black swimsuit and covered her eyes with white shades.

Kerem Bürsin bursin Hande Erçel ercel Bodrum tatil seyahat vacation final Sen Çal Kapımı

HanKer chatted and joked with each other. Afterwards, they laid down on sun loungers and relaxed while reading a book. Hande's sister, Gamze Erçel and her husband, will accompany the lovers in the coming days.

On Instagram, Hande shared stunning pictures while sporting leopard bikini accessorized with her signature belly chain, and she captioned the shots 'out of the ordinary'.

Hande Erçel ercel Bodrum bikini belly chain göbek zinciri

Erçel's hubby matched the caption as he shared a dreamy picture while he was walking on the shore coming out of the sea.

Kerem Bürsin bursin Bodrum tatil seyahat vacation final Sen Çal Kapımı altı paket

Despite the amazing pictures shared by the couple, one particular shot stood out; When Kerem and Hande touched each other's hand.

Kerem Bürsin bursin Hande Erçel ercel holding hands el ele tutuşmak

Later on, the couple continued sharing pictures from their romantic getaway, such as Kerem sporting a white bathrobe and Hande enjoying the sunset.

Also ReadKerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel to Get Married SOON! Here's the Latest DevelopmentsIn Pictures: Kerem Bürsin Returns to Instagram.. And Hande Erçel Is the First One to Celebrate It
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerem Bürsin (@thebursin)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hande Erçel (@handemiyy)

 

Tags:Kerem BürsinHande ErçelBodrumTurkeyVacation

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...