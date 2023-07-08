Kerem & Hafsanur take the spotlight in 16 nations with their new series

ALBAWABA - Kanal D's latest production, "Ya Çok Seversin" (If You Love Too Much), starring Kerem Bürsin and Hafsanur Sancaktutan, has made a remarkable impact as it premiered its first episode.

The captivating series, produced by Ay Yapım, quickly became a trending topic, capturing the attention of audiences not only in Turkey but also in 16 countries worldwide. Among the countries where the show gained significant traction are Italy, Spain, Russia, and Brazil.

The highly anticipated drama, which delves into the lives of Ateş (Kerem Bürsin) and Leyla (Hafsanur Sancaktutan), has sparked immense interest among viewers. Ateş, who has spent most of his life independently abroad, and Leyla, who has never known her biological family and engages in fraudulent activities, are at the center of this captivating storyline.

Following the successful premiere, fans are eagerly awaiting the second episode, as the trailer has already been released, teasing the upcoming developments in the plot.

The second episode of "Ya Çok Seversin" is scheduled to air on July 13th on Kanal D. Viewers can anticipate an intriguing turn of events as Ateş, surprised by an unexpected encounter with Leyla, faces a revelation that challenges their assumptions. The series promises to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster as Ateş and Leyla's lives intertwine in unexpected ways.

Stay tuned for the next episodes of this gripping drama that has captured the hearts and interests of viewers both locally and internationally.