Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Won't Leave Him Despite Sex Scandal

Kevin Hart is opening up about why his wife Eniko Parrish Hart stood by her side, even after his cheating scandal.

The 40-year-old actor, who has been married to Parrish since 2016, opened up on Apple's The School of Greatness podcast, where he revealed why she stood by his side.

Hart made headlines in December 2017 when he admitted that he cheated on Eniko while she was pregnant with their son Kenzo Kash.

'She came to an amazing conclusion of, 'I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better,' he said began.

'That's what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.' And she held me accountable,' Hart added about his wife, who is currently pregnant with their second child.

'It wasn't a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don't let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone,' he added.



The actor continued and called his wife, 'the strongest person in the world.'

Hart cheated on Parrish with a model named Montia Sabbag during a Las Vegas trip in 2017, which was captured on video and used in an attempt to extort the actor.

Instead of paying, he publicly admitted to his indiscretion and apologized to his wife, who stood by his side.

While Sabbag initially said Hart was just as much of a victim as she was with the encounter, she sued him for $60 million, claiming Hart and his friend J.T. Jackson set up the encounter and hid the camera from her.

The lawsuit was thrown out in early May by a California judge, simply because Sabbag filed the lawsuit in the wrong venue.

Since the judge dismissed the suit without prejudice, it means Sabbag is still free to file again in the proper jurisdiction.

Hart also has two children with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, a 15-year-old daughter named Heaven Hart and a 12-year-old son named Hendrix Hart.

Hart is coming off the hit sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, which he starred in alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

He will next be seen in Fatherhood, which is slated to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.