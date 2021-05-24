Kevin Spacey Returns For a New Movie Role After Previous Abuse Allegations

Kevin Spacey -- an Oscar-winning actor whose career has been eclipsed in recent years by abuse allegations -- is to appear in an Italian film.

"I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," The Man Who Drew God director Franco Nero told ABC News Saturday.

"I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie."

Variety said Sunday that producer Louis Nero confirmed Spacey will play a small role as a police detective in the film.

The actor has not spoken publicly about the project, which will also star Franco Nero and feature Redgrave in a supporting role.

Spacey's last film job was in 2018's Billionaire Boys Club.

He left Netflix's House of Cards in late 2017 after numerous men came forward alleging he acted inappropriately towards them. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that a man who accused Spacey of sexual assault would have to identify himself in order for a civil case against the actor to proceed.