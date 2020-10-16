Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter Feels 'Separation Anxiety'

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter felt “separation anxiety” when Khloe went back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old reality star had spent months at home with her two-year-old daughter True during the height of the pandemic, and after recently returning to work, her daughter has been missing the “undivided attention” she’s been receiving.

Khloe revealed: "I'm sure most moms feel this way. When I would have to leave to go to work, all of our kids kind of were almost getting anxiety being separated from us.

"They were so used to this undivided attention that when it was time for us to incorporate our routine back, the kids were almost freaking out. So it was [a] transition. Now, we're in a really healthy, good place.”

And although the coronavirus pandemic has been hard for many families, Khloe says she’s glad she got to spend so much time with her little one.

She added: "I would probably never have gotten that much one-on-one time with her [without the pandemic].”

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star also thinks it’s a blessing that True has been able to spend so much time with her cousins lately, including Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian West’s four kids, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

She explained: "We are really lucky because most people, I don't think have this many cousins or if they have family, they're out of state. The first month, none of us saw anyone. We just were in our own homes.

And then once I think we all knew, 'Okay, none of us are sick anymore. We're all good,' then we started incorporating the kids with one another. Them having that connection and that socialization is so important. They love it.”

The famous family now try to get together every weekend, which often involves setting up fun activities for their kids to enjoy.

Khloe told People magazine: "I try to set up activities every Saturday morning and it's so fun. I probably have more fun than they do. They get so messy and just have the best time."