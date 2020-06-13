Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Get 'Closer' During COVID Pandemic

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have grown "closer" throughout the lockdown.

The former couple have been quarantining together so they can both be with their two-year-old daughter True and now they are much closer.

A source told People magazine: "They are clearly enjoying each other's company. The lockdown made them closer. They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in Los Angeles ... Khloe and Tristan are great co-parents and they also really like each other. Tristan has been on his best behaviour. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloe would get back with him."

Khloe is said to be "reconnecting" with Tristan in lockdown, after once falling out when Tristan cheated on her by kissing pal Jordyn Woods just weeks before Khloe gave birth to their baby.

A source said recently: "Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences."

It comes after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star slammed the "sick and hurtful things" she had been reading about herself as a result of the pregnancy rumours, with sources claiming that she was expecting after Khloe admitted she was considering Tristan to act as a sperm donor for her to be able to have future kids.

She wrote: "I don't go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you're saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. ... it's MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. (sic)"