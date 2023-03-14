Khloe Kardashian deletes Instagram post amid photoshop fail

ALBAWABA - Khloé Kardashian deleted an Instagram account after fans caught her in yet another photoshop fail.

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian deleted an Instagram post she shared with her fans and followers after they noticed multiple editing mistakes done to the photographs.

After posting the series of pictures, she noticed that people are commenting on the photoshop fails, and she was quick to delete the post soon after.

The mother of two reposted the snaps on her Instagram feed, but fans still noticed that they are still heavily retouched.

In the now deleted original picture, Kardashian’s right leg was bent backwards, in an attempt to make it look "thinner", and in another photoshop fail in the same post, her upper and lower glutes appeared uneven, and her waist looked photoshopped in a failed attempt to make it look tighter and smaller.

Even though the reality star deleted the pictures, but fans were quick to take screenshots and post them on Twitter.

Khloe Kardashian gets caught in another photoshop fail as fans call her out for slimming her… https://t.co/gVMV25OMOT pic.twitter.com/JdV34U5JoI — RCFC Fan 2021 (@2021Rcfc) March 14, 2023

Shortly after the photoshop drama, Kardashian took to her instagram to wish her on and off partener and the father of her children Tristan Thompson a happy birthday.

She wrote: "You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."