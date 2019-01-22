Khloe Kardashian Glows in a Silky Purple Robe

She recently released a line of highly coveted cosmetics (Source: khloekardashian / Instagram)

And Khloe Kardashian was positively glowing in her latest selfie posted to Instagram on Monday morning.

The 34-year-old television personality covered her curves in a silky purple robe before sharing a sweet video singing to her daughter True.

Khloe showed off peeks of her ample assets in a blank tank top worn underneath the over-sized silky robe.

Her makeup was flawless for the simple selfie which she captioned 'moon child', a possible ode to last night's Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse.

The Good American owner then posted a darling video cozied up and singing good morning to her baby girl.

True was cuddled up in a heavy blanket with various filters focused on her face in the quick clips.

Earlier in the week, Khloe boasted about her daughter's affinity for cosmetics as the nine-month-old sat in the sink wrapped in a fluffy pink towel and matching silk sleep mask.

'My little Becca Bff approves of mommies and aunties collab with @beccacosmetics,' Khloe captioned the post. 'True’s Makeup tutorial will be uploaded shortly.'

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star quickly added, 'ok calm down, I’m just kidding about the tutorial guys.'

Her latest business venture with best friend Malika Haqq is a range of Becca Cosmetics 'made with love' and features special edition palettes, lipsticks and highlighting products, and is aptly titled the #BECCABFFs Collection.

Khloe has been enjoying her role as a mother since True was born in April, and routinely shares updates with her millions of followers on social media.

Flawless: The #BECCABFFs Collection features special edition palettes, lipsticks and highlighting products