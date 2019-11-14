Khloe Kardashian Says She is Glad That Lamar Odom Has Found Happiness

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was previously married to the basketball player, and after Lamar recently proposed to his new girlfriend Sabrina Parr, it has been claimed Khloe is "glad" to see him finding happiness again following their divorce.





An insider told People magazine: "She still has a soft spot for him, and will always be a friend to him. They were never going to get back together, but she always wanted him to find happiness and is glad for him that he's moving on."



Khloe - who has 18-month-old daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - married to Lamar, 40, in 2009, and the pair eventually split in 2013 when she filed for divorce.



The 35-year-old reality star then put their divorce on hold in 2015 following Lamar's hospitalisation after a near-death overdose, but the former couple finalised their split in 2016 after Khloe re-filed earlier that year.



Lamar announced his engagement to Sabrina on social media this week, after popping the question during a romantic dinner at Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami, Florida.



The NBA star shared a photo of himself and Sabrina - who showed off her huge pear-cut diamond engagement ring - at the restaurant on his Instagram account and captioned the picture: "Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr. (sic)"



Whilst the 32-year-old life coach also shared the news on her own account, showing followers a series of videos of her new jewellery, adding: "I SAID YES!!!![ring and bride emojis]@lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina (sic)"

Lamar recently described his relationship with Sabrina as the "most serious and committed" he had ever been in and admitted he was "tired" of being asked about his ex-wives Khloe and Lisa Morales - with whom he has 21-year-old daughter Destiny and 17-year-old son Lamar Jr. - because he's in a different phase of his life now.



Posting a picture of himself and Sabrina embracing, he wrote on Instagram: "The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday. Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I've ever been in with a woman. I'm tired of people asking me questions about my ex's based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn't sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I'm at where I want to be at! (sic)"