Khloe Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Video Of Daughter True

The little child was in a black sweater over a red tartan dress with black boots as she walked around her mother's Calabasas mansion. The star wrote in her caption, '♡ no words for how cute I think she is ♡.'

This comes after the 35-year-old star flaunted her impressive figure on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The child was darling as she modeled her Christmas time look.

The black sweater was long sleeved and looked plenty warm to stave off the rare chill gripping Los Angeles.

Her dress was a red and green tartan with white stripes.

She added white knee socks and black shoes. True also had on diamond earrings and her hair was worn up in two little buns.

She was seen running around her home with its dark hardwood floors and white walls.

When her mother asked her to stop and look at her, True turned to face her and said, 'Cheese, cheese.'

And then the child ventured outside to the lush green lawn as she kept looking back at mom.

Khloe was capturing the moment on her cell phone, later sharing the video with her millions of followers.

This Sunday Khloe was seen modeling a black leotard in a photo studio.

The leggy wonder was perfectly tanned and had her blonde hair down and heavy matte beige makeup on.

She was likely modeling a suit from her Good American line.

And on Saturday night she was dressed to the nines for Diddy's 50th birthday bash in Los Angeles.

She went for an eye-popping, cleavage-flaunting, glittering ensemble.

Khloe's was a skin-tight trouser suit, just about clasped at the waist, showcasing her bronzed complexion.

She added a long gold chain which traveled between her breasts and stilettos and she wore her blonde 'do in a dramatic bob, similarly to Kyle's raven tresses.

Kylie's outfit was a daring cocktail dress, with long sleeves, ridged shoulders, a leg split and a deeply plunging front.

The girls dolled themselves up with bronzer, thick lashes and a slick of pink to their pouts.

Khloe's weathered a few storms this year after it was revealed that her now ex-boyfriend Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods at a Valentine's Day party in Los Angeles earlier this year.

While Tristan had previously been caught up in multiple cheating scandals — DailyMail.com broke the news of his affairs just days before she gave birth to their daughter True — this infidelity was the last straw for Khloe and she since ended things with the professional basketball player for good.

Khloe's maintained a strong face despite the adversity, recently flaunting her hourglass figure for a photo plugging her label, Good American, along with Saturday night's display.

