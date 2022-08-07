  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Baby Boy

Khloe Kardashian Welcomes Baby Boy

Published August 7th, 2022 - 09:38 GMT
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson second child
Highlights
Khloe Kardashian welcomes her new child with Tristian Thompson

Written by Lara Elayan

Also ReadKhloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Want to Plan Their Future TogetherKhloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Want to Plan Their Future Together

Who would've thought Khloe Kardashian will be sharing this surprising news with Tristian Thompson!

Just a few months after Khloe and Tristian's breakup, the Good American founder announced that she will be expecting a child with the athlete via surrogate soon.

Khloe Kardashian

And now, the exes have welcomed a baby boy but have not shared the name yet.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family." the representative said.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” said the statement.

Khloe Kardashian

It was also spread that Khloe and Tristian reconciled and were about to move back in together just before the 31-year-old's cheating scandal. 

Thompson's latest cheating scandal was him fathering another child with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols, while he was still dating Kardashian.

Khloe also opened up to Kendell Jenner that she wanted to believe he could change then added '' I wanted to trust him''.

Also ReadKhloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Want to Plan Their Future TogetherKhloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Want to Plan Their Future Together

 

Khloe Kardashian

Thompson publicly apologized to Khloe by saying “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.''

He also added “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tags:Khloe KardashianTristan ThompsonKendel Jenner

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...