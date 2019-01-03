Khloe Kardashian is Worried Sister Kylie Would Get Married Before Her

Khloe hates the thought of having to Keep Up with sister Kylie (Source: khloekardashian / Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian 'hates' the thought of having to 'Keep Up' with little sister Kylie Jenner.

The 34-year-old denim designer is worried about her makeup mogul sister getting married before her, according to a new story from Life & Style out Wednesday.

'Khloe secretly hates the thought of her younger sister beating her to the altar,' an insider told the magazine.

While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians persona 'obviously wants Kylie to be happy' sources say Khloe ' can't help feeling envious,' about the direction of her little sister's relationship.

The mother of True Thompson is likely feeling the pressure since Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott made his intentions clear in a cover profile for Rolling Stone out last month.

'We'll be married soon, [but] I've got to propose in a fire way,' the Sicko Mode rapper said.

Travis and Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi last February, while Khloe and her partner Tristan Thompson gave birth to their own little one True Thompson in April.

Meanwhile, Khloe is said to be worried about beau Tristan Thompson stepping up to the place.

'Khloe's always dreamed of having the perfect family and is starting to worry it may never happen for her,' the insider said.

'She's putting pressure on Tristan to pop the question and prove he's a changed man.'

Tristan certainly does have a lot to prove.

Last year the NBA player was caught stepping out on Khloe with a number of women around the time of their daughter True's birth.

He was videotaped cozying up to an unidentified woman in New York just days before True's birth.

Tristan was also caught kissing another woman in footage from October 2017 which TMZ released shortly after the initial scandal made news.

Kardashian reflected upon her whirlwind year on social media ahead of the New Year.

'2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I'm at an all time high.'

'This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!' she continued. 'This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with.'

'I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined,' she added, 'and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.'