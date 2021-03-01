Khloe Kardashian's Daughter is a ''True'' Fashionista

Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to showering her followers with sweet snaps of her daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with beau Tristan Thompson, 29.

And the 36-year-old KUWTK star provided 'Cuteness Overload' on Sunday afternoon as she uploaded numerous snapshots of the two-year-old to Instagram.

True looked like the ultimate pint-sized fashionista in a fuzzy hot pink skirt and her very own Fendi belt bag with matching combat boots.

Along with her statement making skirt, True had on a slouchy beige sweater that she scrunched up her arms as she dug into a serving of ice cream.

Khloe styled the toddler's hair in darling space buns and slipped a bracelet on her wrist and a heart pendant chain around her neck for the photos.

Before letting True create her ideal ice cream sundae, Kardashian had her daughter pose for a slew of snapshots outdoors.

True, slipping a pair of trendy shades over her eyes, held onto a bike rack as she flashed a smile for the camera.

Another shot showed her looking off into the distance as she propped one foot up on the bike rack.

Once inside the aesthetically pleasing ice cream shop, presumably located near Khloe's Hidden Hills home, True was able to get more candid for the camera.

With her delicious dessert in hand, the tot playfully grinned at the camera.

Khloe and her on/off again beau Tristan welcomed True in April of 2018.

The Good American founder has an endured a complicated relationship with the 29-year-old NBA star, despite reconciling last year.

Famously, Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner's now ex-BFF Jordyn Woods after a house party, which was his second cheating scandal in February of 2019.

The year prior Dailymail.com revealed Tristan had cheated on the then-pregnant Khloe with a strip club worker from New York City named Lani Blair.

At the time, other outlets reported additional women; however despite the cheating scandal, Khloe remained with Tristan until last week when she split with the athlete.

However, despite the turmoil, Tristan and Khloe rekindled their romance during the COVID-19 pandemic as they went into lockdown together with daughter True, who turns three in April.