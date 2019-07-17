'The Killers' to Perform in Abu Dhabi

After the amazing line-up of last year, including The Weeknd, Guns N’ Roses, and Sam Smith, the expectations of this year’s concerts is skyrocketing. It was just announced that American rock band, The Killers, will be performing in the Abu Dhabi F1 Race Day.

The Las Vegas band will be performing at the Du Arena on Sunday, the 1st of December. The Killers is the second big name to join the line-up of this year, as American rapper Travis Scott was previously announced.

Scott will be performing on the 29th of November in the same venue. The two other names that will headline the two other concerts, are yet to be announced.

This upcoming show for The Killers will marks 10 years since they first performed in the UAE at the Emirates Palace. The band also returned to a full house in 2013 at Dubai’s Nasimi Beach with more than 10,000 fans!