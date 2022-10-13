Kim K. Honors Her Grandmother Using Sex!!

Kim Kardashian's grandmother once told her that ''you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace'' and that is exactly what the reality star did.

On an episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had sex with her ex boyfriend, former SNL star Pete Davidson in front of the fireplace in honor of her grandmother, MJ - Mary Jo Campbell.

My cutie MJ pic.twitter.com/yI0j6skxOu — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2021

Kim said: “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours, And I was like, ‘My grandma told me you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,'”

She continued as she directly spoke to her 88-year-old grandma saying: '''and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you''



Kim added: ''How creepy to think about your grandma before having sex.''

MJ replied: '' "I know, but I was younger once."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up last summer after 9 months of dating, however, the pair have reportedly decided to stay friends.

This comes after Pete announced that he underwent trauma therapy after breaking up with the SKKN founder, due to the harassment caused by Kardashian's ex husband Kanye West.

By Alexandra Abumuhor