Kim Kardashain, Look What you Did to This Millionaire Arab Couple! (Video)

Emarati singer Ahlam published a new video on Snapchat with her husband Mubarak Al Hajri.
In the clip, Ahlam asked Mubarak about liking one of Kim Kardashian's pictures from the Met Gala 2019.
She jokingly teased him: "The like? doesn't it increase your blood pressure?"
Mubarak hit back in jest using his witty sense of humor, saying that the "like" makes you feel euphoria in your chest.
. #احلام_الشامسي تسال زوجها عن اللايك على صورك كيم كارداشيان . @fattybrownstore_ @fattybrownstore_ يوجد لدينا جميع انوع الشعر الطبيعي هندي برازيلي افريقي يوجد لدينا جميع الأطوال والاوان والمديلات باروكه الجذور ( باروكه الخفيه) باروكه المشاهير تنفرق من جميع الجهات جميع التسريحات منابت وبويصلات شعر حقيقيه اكستنشن كلبسات و خياطه وتيب لاصق وغطاء الصلع ريحي شعرك وحصلي على شعر طبيعي ١٠٠٪ صبغه فير سيشور غسيل بأسعار مغريه @fattybrownstore_ @fattybrownstore_
© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)