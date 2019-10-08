Kim Kardashain, Look What you Did to This Millionaire Arab Couple! (Video)

Emarati singer Ahlam published a new video on Snapchat with her husband Mubarak Al Hajri.





In the clip, Ahlam asked Mubarak about liking one of Kim Kardashian's pictures from the Met Gala 2019.

She jokingly teased him: "The like? doesn't it increase your blood pressure?"

Mubarak hit back in jest using his witty sense of humor, saying that the "like" makes you feel euphoria in your chest.