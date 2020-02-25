Kim Kardashain in 'Skims Naked' in the Desert!

She's very proud of her successful shapewear brand Skims.

And Kim Kardashian looked incredible as she modeled her new collection of skin tone underwear called Naked.

The curvaceous 39-year-old beauty posed in the desert for a striking photo shoot looking every inch a golden stunner.

In one new snap Kim wore one of her plunge bras in the shade Jasper as she faced the sun with her wild brunette tresses cascading down her back.

After posting behind the scenes shots on her personal Instagram on Saturday of her modeling on top of a 1970 Lancia Stratos HF Zero concept car, Kim's team shared a new video from the shoot on her Skims page.

The E! star left little to the imagination in the nude-colored bra and panties, which both accentuated her signature curves.

She sported the Everyday Plunge Bralette and High Waisted Thong from the collection, which dropped on Monday.

She posted to Twitter: 'How crazy 2 years ago I posted this one of a kind concept car ... and now I shot with the same car for my new @skims shoot! Dreams come true!'

She leaned against the hood of the car, her long wavy brown hair blowing in the desert wind.

The underwear was paired with some beige army boots, blending in with the sandy surroundings.















