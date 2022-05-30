Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Appear in Matching Hairstyles

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are couple goals!

The duo appeared in matching blonde hairdos in new video posted on Sunday, and the duo showed off their love and new hairstyle to the whole world to see.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star shared three videos with her boyfriend Pete Davidson on her Instagram story, the couple looked very much in love as they gazed happily at the camera before sharing a sweet smiley kiss.

While in a third clip shared by the star, her boyfriend could be seen giving her a tender hug as she smiled into the camera.

Kim had originally dyed her naturally dark tresses blonde in order to match her iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala, which she attended with Pete.

Recently, Davidson announced his retirement from Saturday Night Live, in a post Dave Sirus' Instagram since the comedian does not have his own Instagram page.

