Kim Kardashian Bonds With Her Son as They Bake Christmas Cookies

Kim Kardashian got back into the holiday spirit Monday as she shared videos of her son Saint West, three, helping her bake Christmas cookies.





The 39-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also posted video to her Instagram Stories of an incredibly elaborate gingerbread house her mother Kris Jenner, 64, sent her.

Kim had her snowflake-shaped cookie cutters all ready to go, and Saint also seemed excited to help.

His face wasn't shown, but his mom caught his hands and feet as he rolled the dough from on top of the counter.

Saint might have been looking to follow his father into a music career, as he did his best to croon along with the closing lines of It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, which his mom had playing in the background.

Afterward, Kim showed off the perfectly sculpted cookies before tossing them in the oven.

Later, Kim shared an update with Saint, who'd gotten a good view of the gingerbread house.

Her oldest son sounded anguished as he begged his mother to let him eat part of the house, though many gingerbread houses aren't even safe to consume.

'What we're not about to do — no no no — we're not taking pieces of this. No,' the reality star intoned sternly as Saint reached out a desperate hand and pleaded.

'This is a decoration,' she continued, though he just replied: 'No it's not!'

Then Saint asked which name was his and Kim zoomed in to his name plate, which was suspiciously missing a snowflake unlike everyone else's name.

'I can tell someone took the little thing off of it. They are sneaking little bites and pieces of this,' she said as the possible culprit stood inches from her.

Another video showed Saint looking mesmerized by the family's faux snow–covered Christmas tree, which was decked out with pulsing lights.

On Sunday, Kim admitted she still had a white dress borrowed from her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, 22.

The floor-length dress had a ribbed texture and hugged her plentiful curves.

'Old fitting pics. I borrowed this dress from Kylie, sorry Ky. I will return it soon lol,' she captioned it, though maybe her sister shouldn't hold her breath.