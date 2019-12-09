Is Kim Kardashian Firing Kourtney Kardashian From The Reality Show

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has hit out at her sister in Sunday's (12.08.19) episode of the programme for avoiding opening up about certain aspects of her personal life and being "so secretive".







She ranted: "Kourtney spends a lot of time off camera. She won't talk about her relationship, but you'll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy that I can't say his name on the show because Kourtney doesn't want to.



"I'll see things or read about it online and wonder like, did this really happen? Is she talking to this person?



"And realize that it's true, but she's so secretive with us that she won't even tell us."



While Khloe insisted being transparent with viewers is their "job", Kourtney disagreed and argued there is a "fine line".



Kim argued that she and Khloe had to overcompensate for their sibling's decision to hold things back.



She added: "Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn't really been open about her personal life on camera.

"So all of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we're not sharing our lives, then what is the show?"



When the pair called Kourtney to discuss the issue, Kim suggested: "We have a proposal for you: It starts with an F and ends with a D."



She later continued: "She doesn't want to show up, she doesn't want to work, she has too many f***ing boundaries, she's out."



Mum Kris Jenner eventually organizing a family meeting to discuss the issue, but when Kourtney refuses to share anything about her relationships on camera, her siblings question her future on the show.



Kim said: "I am 100 percent in support of Kourtney following her dreams and not being on the show If that's what she wants to do.



"But are we just going to be in limbo? It just doesn't make sense, especially if she's not willing to share anything about her personal life on camera.



"I'm really into everything being fair, and I don't feel like this is fair, and I don't see how it can go on like this."



Meanwhile, Kourtney - who has children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with ex Scott Disick - recently revealed she would be taking some time away from the reality show to focus on her family.



She said: "I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I'm not saying goodbye."