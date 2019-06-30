Kim Kardashian Gives Tutorial of How to Cover Psoriasis With Leg Make-up

And on Saturday, Kim Kardashian promoted the body collection from her cosmetic line, KKW Beauty.





The 38-year-old took to Instagram Stories to give a step-by-step tutorial of herself covering her psoriasis with leg make-up.

In her tutorial, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showcased the before and after of her legs, as well as the products used to create her final look.

Not only did the make-up perfectly cover any of her discoloring, it also added a bright shimmer to her legs with the sparkly setting powder.

The star showed that there was very little transfer to her seat, as she was headed to her event.

In one image, Kim revealed scarring on her legs from her skin condition, something she's publicly battled for years.

Another image shows her legs without any markings and covered with her latest product from the vast KKW Beauty empire.

She proceeded to show her followers how the product works, brushing some of the tinted foundation on her her legs with a small brush.

'This video is the Body Makeup,' she wrote. 'This is what I use most often. I don’t always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade.'