Kim Kardashian Joins Snapchat's Kindness Challenge With Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner have joined Snapchat in a bid to spread kindness.

The 41-year-old star and Kris, 66, have joined the new #KindnessChallenge on Spotlight - Snapchat’s in-app entertainment platform - and they're now encouraging fans to surprise their loved ones with a random act of kindness, like a compliment.

Kim said: "I’m excited to partner with Snapchat to highlight their commitment to make Spotlight the kindest place on the internet. When you spread kindness, you immediately have the power to change someone’s day for the better."

Kim and Kris kick-started the campaign by calling some of their family - such as Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian - and showering them with compliments.

Kim already has a huge following on social media, and she previously explained that it's important for her to connect with her online fans.



She shared: "Even in my darkest of times, I don't regret putting myself out there for the world to see.

"People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times."

Despite this, Kim admitted to becoming unhealthily "obsessed" with fame at one point in time.

The brunette beauty started out with an ambition to make money, but confessed to losing her way at one stage.

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with rap star Kanye West - said: "Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like embarrassingly obsessed. I do agree that fame can be addictive."