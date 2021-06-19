Kim Kardashian Proves She is Still Quite the Eligible Bachelorette

She dismissed gossip about her dating life during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special last night.

But Kim Kardashian proved she was still quite the eligible bachelorette in a sexy bikini Instagram shared Friday.

The aspiring lawyer, 40, looked radiant while donning a tiny tan bikini which left little to the imagination in the post, which was captioned: 'enchanted island.'

There was no hiding Kim's hourglass figure in the skimpy scoop neck top with high-cut bottoms accentuating her hips.

Posing against a backdrop of greenery, Kim raked her hands through her long raven locks and offered a coy smile.

Another shot saw the reality star facing the camera straight on to show off her flat abs and makeup-free glow.

Though there's no denying Kim's quite the catch, she explained how rumors she's dating CNN correspondent Van Jones are total fiction while opening up during part one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion on Thursday.

Asked if she was seeing Jones, Kim laughed and said: 'Van texted me and was like, "This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, So I owe you."'

Cohen also confronted the KKW Beauty/SKIMS CEO about rumors she canoodled with singer Maluma during the Goodtime Hotel launch party in Miami on April 16.

'No. I'm not dating either one. Not Van Jones, not Maluma,' Kim clarified.

'I've known [Maluma]. I've seen him a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy.'

Though Kim hasn't returned to the world of dating, it looks like estranged husband Kanye is ready for romance once more.

The rapper/fashion designer quietly began dating model Irina Shayk in early spring, according to insiders.

The pair's relationship was made public earlier this month when DailyMail.com published exclusive photos of the pair in France together.

Shayk was previously with Bradley Cooper, who she shares a daughter with.