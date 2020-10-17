Kim Kardashian Reminds Her Followers that Age is Just a Number

She's set to turn 40 next week but Kim Kardashian reminded her 190 million Instagram followers that age is just a number on Friday.

The mogul shared a new behind the scenes video from a birthday themed photo shoot for her latest KKW Beauty collection which will drop at the exact time she was born next week.

Kim sets pulses racing in the clips where she is seen popping out of her own birthday cake wearing a skimpy bikini top and see-through pants.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a few videos from the photo shoot for her birthday collection press box on her Instagram story.

Her coveted figure was on full display in the clips with the beauty wearing a silver bikini with a triangle top that emphasized her ample bosom.

Over the bikini bottoms, Kim sported a shimmering pair of sheer silver leggings which she paired with sky-high Perspex platform heels.

The mother of four struck poses for the camera while she popped out of the top of a giant three tiered birthday cake with white, pink and blue icing.

The best images from the shoot were used for her new Opalescent Collection in honor of her 40th birthday.

'The Opalescent Collection shades are bold, bright and spirited, and it was important that they could be versatile enough for everyday wear or to layer for a more intense glam look,' the SKIMS founder wrote in a recent Instagram. 'I loved creating this collection and I can’t wait to see the looks you create with it.'

She then noted that the Opalescent Collection launches on her birthday at the exact time she was born - Wednesday, 10.21 at 10:46AM PT. Opal is the birthstone for October.

An earlier advertisement for the new collection saw the reality TV maven was in a skintight light blue minidress that revealed her hourglass figure.

She was propped up on one hip in the shot next to a partially destroyed birthday cake in her two favorite colors - cream and beige.

The Opalescent Pressed Powder Palette includes a combination of matte and shimmer shadows in neutral browns and beiges as well as pops of pink and purple.

Kim has kept the eye shadow colors within the theme of her big day with names like '10:46AM', '80's Baby', 'Middle Sister', 'Birthday Energy', and 'OMG I'm 40'.

The collection also comes with a high-shine and shimmering Birthstone Gloss that can be worn alone or over the eight new lip shades.

Like the shadows, Kim has also given the lip colors festive names: 'Birthday Suit', 'Classic Kim', 'Birthday Gift', 'Unwrapped', 'HBD', 'After Party', 'Birthday Kiss' and 'Surprise Party'.

'In celebration of my 40th birthday, I am so excited to announce @kkwbeauty's The Opalescent Collection, Launching at 10:46am on October 21st, the exact time and date I was born,' Kim said on Instagram when she announced the newest collection.

'Each product is housed in opalescent packaging to celebrate my birthstone, the opal. Featuring a 10-Pan Pressed Powder Palette, a new Opalescent Gloss, newly formulated Semi-Matte Liquid Lipsticks, and Lip Liners.

'This collection is a combination of neutrals and pops of color suitable for everyday wear and glam nights out. I can't wait for you guys to see how amazing these new products are! Shop the #Opalescent Collection on Wednesday, 10.21 at 10:46AM PT exclusively online at KKWBEAUTY.COM.'