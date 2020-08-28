Kim Kardashian Returns to Work in New Malibu Bikini Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian was back on the beach Wednesday, hard at work after taking a brief break from the celebrity grind to focus on her relationship with husband Kanye West during an emergency family vacation with their four kids.

The raven-haired bombshell, 39, looked fierce as she struck of series of dramatic poses wearing a skimpy snakeskin bikini which put her every curve on display.

Instead of fretting about her marriage, Kimberly gave her full focus to the Malibu photoshoot, which happened just a stone's throw away from the upscale beach house where she and sisters Khloe and Kourtney have been filming the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians with mom Kris.

Kim sizzled in her beach look, which consisted of a tiny brown and tan, python print triangle top and matching tie-up bottoms. Her only accessories were a pair of odd-shaped hoop earrings.

She wasn't hiding her hourglass figure, but instead proudly paraded her full chest, cinched waist and sexy hips. Kim's time with her personal trainer was evident from her toned abs, shoulders and legs.

First the beauty dipped her toes in the ocean, before walking back up with beach to meet her photographer. There, she was given a chilly drink in a tall glass as a prop. Knowing Kardashian isn't big on alcohol, the caramel-colored concoction appeared to be iced tea.

Kim knelt down in the sand holding her beverage while sending a smoldering stare towards the camera. The star was done up with a smoky bronze eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, a nude pout and glowing skin. She had her tresses plaited down the part of her hair and into a long, twist that hung down to her hips.

While Kim was hard at work, it looked like Kayne was doing his own thing independently.

On Thursday, the rapper/fashion designer/aspiring politician shared a candid Instagram snap with longtime pal Dave Chapelle. Both talents were drenched in red light while hanging out indoors.



Kayne looked very comfortable as he sat on a couch and threw his hands up mid-statement while a drink sat at his feet in a clear, disposable cup.

It looked like he and Dave were having a good time, as the 8:46 comic stood up besides his friend and hammed it up for the camera while holding his own beverage.

Kayne seemed to be focusing on his own projects - which include a new album and a presidential campaign - after a family vacation to the Caribbean and a subsequent visit to LA where his wife and kids live.

West's presidential ambitions have been front and center lately. This week the musician decided to sue the Ohio election chief after the Buckeye State's Secretary Of State determined he was ineligible for a spot of the November ballot following widespread inconsistencies in the nearly 15k signatures gathered for his campaign.

In their suit Kanye's legal team argue that the Secretary Of State must accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as it doesn't violate Ohio law or find itself challenged by in court, according to the Associated Press.

Ohio was one of a number of states that denied West's petition to appear on their ballot last week, joining his native Illinois, Wisconsin and Montana.

West had been largely away from his family in recent months, hunkered down at his Wyoming ranch to work on his vast array of interests.

A source told PEOPLE last Sunday that the rapper had returned to LA to spend some quality time with his family after their vacation together.

'He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them,' the source said. 'They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family.'

Meanwhile another People insider previously claimed Kanye had been self-isolating at his Wyoming property away from his wife and children before the Caribbean trip and 'wants to live' there.

However a DailyMail.com source clarified that Kanye, who is running for President Of The United States this year, was 'never living apart' from Kim.

This insider explained: 'He does a lot of work in Wyoming and she works in LA. They're focused on their family now and rarely talk politics.'

'They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic,' an insider dished to People after the family returned to America.

'Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier,' continued the insider on August 9, the day the family arrived in Miami.

A source shed light on Kim's state of mind: 'Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly.'

Kanye praised Kim's mother Kris Jenner on Twitter after his return to America, just weeks after denouncing her on Twitter as 'Kris Jong-Un.'

'My mother in law Kris Jenner ... makes the best music playlist,' wrote Kanye, who slammed her multiple times on Twitter last month.

During the Caribbean trip a The Sun insider said Kim 'offered to fully support a 2024 run for president if he got help and listened to the political consultants they hired.'

However the source also claimed that he refuses to budge from the idea of running this year, saying: 'Kanye seems set on what he calls "God's plan" - that he becomes president. He's saying it's a higher calling.'