Kim Kardashian Roasts Her Family And Kanye West

"I know, I'm surprised to see me here, too," Kardashian said in her monolgue, 'I mean, I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time.'

I mean actually, I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even premiering." Kim joked referencing the infamous sex tape she made with then-boyfriend singer/actor Ray J which leaked in 2007.

She went on to joke about knowing what a gold digger is from her mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

There were also jokes about O. J. Simpson and the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, her former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner and of course, her estranged husband, Kanye West.

"It's because of him I met my first Black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark on who it was," she said, referring to Simpson.

Kim Kardashian West’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/t60b6ZC6cl — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

Kardashian West threw in a joke about Kanye's failed bid for president, and her stepparent Caitlyn Jenner's bid for California governor.

"I'm here to announce that I'm running. ... I'm just kidding," she smiled.

In a spinoff ofKim parodied sister Kourtney by playing a bored judge, including her sibling's penchant for PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker from his lap. She ruled over Kris, Khloe and members of the cast playing Kanye and Kim sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

“Kim stole my makeup artists,” Khloe alleged. “You’re in your Met Gala outfit, no one can even see your face! Ah, you’re such an evil sloor…next time you need to use the restroom, I won’t be helping you, okurr?” Khloe declared to her sister.

The announcer said ''She doesn’t play favorites, and mostly, she just doesn’t care,”

“I’m suing Kylie because she hasn’t had her baby yet — we have a whole marketing, PR plan and she’s costing us money,” Kris explained.

“I can’t grow it faster, mom,” the faux-Kylie argued back. “Yes, you can — I had Khloe. I made her in four months. Do your keagle exercises and use your vagine!” Kris said.

Welcome to The People’s Kourt pic.twitter.com/yaG8is2kIX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

“And mom, why are you suing Kendall?” Kim’s Kourt inquired. “I’m suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama!” Kris replied. Arguably, Kendall does keep her personal life and relationships out of the media compared to her sisters. “She causes no drama and it’s damaging our brand,” the momager went on.

“Eww, this is so cringe – guilty!” Kim’s Kourt declared.

“Who’s guilty, me, mom or Kylie?” Halsey’s Kendall asked. “I don’t care, you choose,” Kim’s Kourt said. Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker wasn’t off limits in the sketch, as Kim’s Kourt packed on the PDA with him for a brief interlude.