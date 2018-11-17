Kim Kardashian in Stunning Silver Ensemble

Kim Kardashian (Twitter)

She always looks preened to perfection on nights out.

And Kim Kardashian was typically chic on Friday night, turning heads in a stunning silver ensemble as she arrived at the Street Dreams gala in West Hollywood.

The make-up maven, 38, flaunted every inch of her phenomenal curves in a skintight tank top teamed with figure-hugging metallic leggings as she strutted into the event.

The brunette bombshell added height with a pair of towering black stilettos with an electric blue ankle strap.

She kept her trademark raven tresses long and loose as they were swept to one side and cascaded over her shoulders.

Allowing her natural curves to speak for themselves, the stunner's pert derriere was put on full display.

Throwing caution to the wind, the mother of three went virtually makeup free with a slight smokey eye and nude lip.

Kourtney felt the need to express her fashion icon style with aplomb as she flashed the flesh in a plunging white top.

Her toned tummy and ample cleavage was highlighted as the unique sartorial choice held an open front.

She was spotted walking side by side with Kim's BFF Larsa Pippen.

Kourtney was followed by her ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Scott - father of Kourtney's three children - cut a cool figure in a white tee and fur lined bomber jacket.

He stomped the streets in a pair of box-fresh black sneakers and black cargo pants.

The daughter of Lionel Richie flaunted her enviable figure in a brown mini dress.

She gave her fans a charge as her long legs took a commanding presence as they skimpy ensemble cut high on her toned thighs.

Her trademark chestnut brown tresses were swept up in a slick bun allowing her youthful face to shine.

With a slick pair of barely there heels, the young starlet added a pair of oversized hoop earrings to her modern look.

Inside the glamorous event, Amanda Lee, Brittny Gastineau, Kourtney, and Larsa posed together.

The ladies looked to be enjoying themselves as they gathered in a corner to talk.