Kim Kardashian tests for cancer and fans are furious

ALBAWABA - Kim Kardashian promoted a machine that scans the whole body and is able to detect cancer and diseases, but fans were not too happy about it.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared with her followers a picture of a new machine called Prenuvo, a machine that detects cancer, aneurysms ad other diseases, Kardashian shared the post to urge her followers and fans to use it, as the scan machine has the ability to detect diseases before symptoms arise.

Kim assured her followers that her post is not an advertisement, but information she liked to share as this machine saved her friends' lives.

The TV star who appeared in the picture wearing scrubs and posing next to the machine penned her post: "I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life-saving machine."

She added: "The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in their earliest stages before symptoms arise. It was like getting an MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends' lives and I just wanted to share #NotAnAd"

But Kim's fans were furious as they stated she is advertising a machine that no one can afford, one user wrote: "Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can’t afford food right now," while another wrote: "The fact majority of society can’t even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup."

Another comment read: "Wow thanks so much for sharing something 90 percent of the population can’t afford!" and one fan replied: "Maybe donate some of your millions to get people scanned."

Here are the prices of Prenuvo scans

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor