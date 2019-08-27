Kim Kardashian West Makes Debut Appearance in Vogue Arabia

Kim Kardashian West is set to make her debut appearance in Vogue Arabia’s September issue, for which she was interviewed by her husband Kanye West.





The reality TV star and makeup mogul spoke to the rapper about her career and her family.

Kardashian, who is currently studying law, said, “there is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree – that’s absolutely not true… Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

West asked his wife’s opinion on money and fame. “Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed… I do agree that fame can be addictive,” she admits.

When West asked her to pick her favorite sister, Kardashian said “It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloé year.”