Kim Kardashian's fans Comment on Her Fake Derriere in Her Latest Photoshoot

The shoot saw Kim flaunt her trim frame (Source: Kimkardashian ./ Instagram )

She's spent the past few days sharing naked photos on her social media to promote her latest Kim Kardashian Beauty line.

And although adding a nude bodysuit, Kim Kardashian continued to serve a sultry pose in her latest shot on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old was seen sitting on a gold stool next to a male model in a hope to draw attention to her gold eyeshadow, however, fans were more concerned with her 'photoshop fail'.

Just weight loss? Kim Kardashian was called out by fans on Thursday when she shared a photo with a noticeably smaller derriere

'@david_lachapelle for @kkwbeauty wearing GOLD Big Bank & Rollie available now at kkwbeauty.com,' she captioned.

However, followers appeared to be more concerned about Kim's trim physique, in particular, her noticeably smaller derriere.

'Crazy how they photoshopped yr fake butt to make it smaller. What an oxymoron,' commented one.

Photoshop? Another disapproving fan claimed the size 'made no sense': 'It's [her bottom] Tiny. Why pay all that money to make it gigantic just for them to make it small in pics. Makes no sense'

The shoot saw Kim flaunt her trim frame with long dark locks and a full face of makeup.

She was seen sitting on a gold stump with her back against a naked male model.

Defiant: Kim proved she wasn't letting the criticism over her naked photo get to her as she shared another eye-popping topless photo to Instagram on last Friday

And it appeared as though some of her 119 million followers were really not happy with the wife of Kanye's choice to tag all her clothing, makeup and photogrpahers, but once again leave out the model.

'TAG THE DAMN GUY IN THE PIC TOO DAMN @kimkardashian GIVE HIM CREDIT!!!!! UGHHHHHH,' commented one.

The model is actor Quinten Barnard.

Giving the male model no credit: 'TAG THE DAMN GUY IN THE PIC TOO DAMN @kimkardashian GIVE HIM CREDIT!!!!! UGHHHHHH,' commented one

No-one's looking at the makeup! Kim has spent the past few days posing up a storm for her latest eye collection

Kim has spent the past few days posing up a storm for her latest eye collection.

One shot at the sister of Kylie Jenner raise her hands over her breats to prevent violating Instagram Community Guidelines.

Glistening blue tears rained down from her eyes, presumably digitally added later to the snapshot by photographer David LaChapelle.

Kim, who had her hair done by Chris Appleton and her makeup by Sam Visser, wrote: 'Turqouise Tears' in her caption before plugging the makeup line.