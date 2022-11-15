King Charles Celebrates his 74th Birthday

ALBAWABA- King Charles III turned 74 yesterday, on November 14, and this is the first birthday he has had since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who used to plan a party for him at Buckingham Palace, passed away.

King Charles celebrated a new image and position on his first birthday as the monarch of the United Kingdom by taking on the patronage of the Great Windsor Park.

عيد ميلاد سعيد لجلالة الملك 👑#تشارلز_الثالث pic.twitter.com/TlDyDb74kf — 🇬🇧وزارة الخارجية والتنمية البريطانية (@FCDOArabic) November 14, 2022

According to the American network "CNN," a picture of King Charles was released on Monday, November 14, showing him leaning on an old oak tree in the Great Windsor Park, on the eve of the winter sun, to symbolize his appointment as the park's patron, which has been in place for more than four centuries.

David Beckham, who posted memories of the king from his youth and titled them "Happy birthday to His Majesty the King," was one of several celebrities and pages to respond to the event.

The King Charles's 74th birthday appears to be marked by a number of exciting happenings, as the Netflix platform has started to publish the episodes of a series he created about the royal family's life and the diary of his youngest son Harry is also scheduled to hit bookstores at the start of the following year. Questions abound about what will be revealed from the royal family's secrets.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri



