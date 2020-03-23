Kiss My Saudi Lips! Fouz Al Otaibi Provokes Followers With an Intimate Video With Her Husband in BED 

Saudi activist Fouz Al Otaibi continued to provoke followers with a bold video of her and her husband in bed, which brought her aggressive reactions and accusations of not respecting Arab norms and traditions.

Al Otaibi posted a video on Twitter, in which she and her husband appeared in an intimate position in bed, kissing and embracing each other.

Fouz captioned the video: "This is the journey whose details we've always imagined and comforted ourselves with when our case was in court. Thanks to the fate that allowed us to realize it."

هذي الرحلة ياما تخيلنا تفاصيلها وواسينا نفسنا فيها ايام كانت قضيتنا بالمحكمة شكراً للقدر اللي سمح لنا نحققها ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2hYp6m1CB0 — فوز العتيبي (@zooztox) March 22, 2020

The emotional statement, however, did not spare the Saudi activist the constant attack from her followers, who denounce what she does continuously, as if she is defying them and her reserved country.