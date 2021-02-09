Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Shows Her Love For Fashion by Signing a Modeling Contract

Natalia Bryant, daughter of late basketball player Kobe Bryant, has signed a modeling contract with IMG Models, the company announced this week.

The modeling agency revealed the news on Instagram, quoting Natalia who said: “I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model.

“There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively,” she added.

IMG Models said that it will focus on building Natalia’s profile through editorial and brand endorsements in the beauty and fashion industries.

The world famous agency also represents Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, Miranda Kerr and more.

Just last month, Natalia celebrated her 18th birthday and shared a sneak peak of the celebration with her 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

“Thank you everybody for all the birthday wishes!!! Also, thank you for always making my birthday so special @vanessabryant,” she wrote to her mother on Jan. 20.