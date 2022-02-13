Kodak Black Gets Shot in West Hollywood Following a Justin Bieber Party

Kodak Black gets involved in an altercation after leaving Justin Bieber's party.

The fight included shots being fired at the rapper and three other people in West Hollywood at The Nice Guy restaurant in LA.

10 shots were fired outside the after-party, one of the shots wounded the rapper's leg, and in a video taken of the scene, Black can be seen smiling with the people around him, and in another shot the rapper start to throw punches at a man on the ground while people gathered around the fight.

Rapper Kodak Black was apparently shot in Hollywood, Los Angeles last night during Justin Bieber party. Kodak suffered non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/F5pnObkdQP — The Master Plan (@MasterPlan216) February 13, 2022

Shortly after, gunshots were heard, and a man can be heard yelling 'back up', four people were hit during the shooting aged between 19 and 60.

law enforcement revealed that all the victims were transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition, and the shooter or shooters have not been identified as they are still on the run.

One man, who is believed to be a friend of the rappers, was shot in the butt, another man, an autograph collector named Mark Schaefer believed to be the 60-year-old victim, is said to have been shot in the foot and the third was seen shot in the shoulder.

Some of the celebs who attended the after-party before the fight took place include Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.