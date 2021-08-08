Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Dennis Thomas Dies at 70

Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the soul-funk band Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 70.

Thomas’ death was confirmed via a statement on the band’s social media channels.

''On August 7,2021, Dennis Thomas (known as “Dee Tee”), beloved husband, father and a co-founder of Kool & the Gang, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 in New Jersey.''

''Dennis was born on February 9, 1951, in Orlando, Florida. He was married to Phynjuar Saunders Thomas and was a long-time resident of Montclair, NJ.''

''An original member of Kool & the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor. A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows.''

He died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday in New Jersey, where he was a resident of Montclair.

Thomas was known for his prologue on the band’s 1971 hit, “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight.” Known for his hip clothes and hats, he was also the group’s wardrobe stylist. In the early days, he served as their “budget hawk,” carrying their earnings in a paper bag stuffed into the bell of his horn, the statement said.

Thomas enjoyed a music career that spanned almost 60 years as an alto sax player, flutist and percussionist in Kool & The Gang, known for mega hits including Celebration and Get Down On It.

His last appearance with the group was on 4 July at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.