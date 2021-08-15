Travis Barker Flies For The First Time Amid Deadly Plane Crash

The Blink-182 drummer flies with TV personality girlfriend for the first time since his 2008 deadly plane crash to Cabo.

On Saturday, Barker and Kardashian joined Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble for a trip to Mexic in Kylie Jenner's private jet.

In 2008 the musician suffered third-degree burns on more than half of his body due to a fatal plane crash that killed four people.

The two pilots who lead the plane sadly lost their lives, in addition to Barker’s security guard Charles Still and his assistant Chris Baker.

However, Travis and Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein luckily survived the crash.

Goldstein died from a drug overdose in 2009

The father of two previously opened up about being diagnosed with PTSD following the crash and how the unfortunate incident was a form of rehab to him as it made him quit his drug use.