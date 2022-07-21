Highlights
Kourtney Kardashian Biography
By Alexandra Abumuhor
Media Personality, Socialite
Full Name: Kourtney Mary Kardashian
Date of Birth: April 18, 1979
Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Horoscope : Aries
Best Friend: Emily Ratajkowski
Spouse: Travis Barker (m. 2022)
Children: Mason Dash Disick (December 14, 2009), Penelope Scotland Disick (July 8 2012), Reign Aston Disick (14 December 2014)
Net Worth: $85 Million
Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest of four children, with younger siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian. Her father, Robert Kardashian was well known for being a a part of OJ Simpson's legal team in his infamous murder trial, her mother, Kris Jenner later on became her children's manager.
When Kardashian was just 12 years old, her mother Kris, married Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner and later welcomed their two daughters together Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Kourtney went to Marymount High School in LA, which was an all-girls private Catholic high school, later on, when she graduated, she went to Dallas Texas and enrolled at Southern Methodist University in Dallas Texas.
Two years later, Kourtney moved to Tucson Arizona to study theatre arts with minor in Spanish, she later graduated in May of 2002.
In 2003, Kourtney's father died of esophageal cancer.
Kourtney met her longtime boyfriend and the father of her children Scott Disick in 2006. Kourtney and Scott's first child, a son named Mason Disick, was born on December 14, 2009. Kourtney gave birth to a girl named Penelope Scotland Disick on July 8, 2011. In June 2014, she revealed that she and Scott were expecting their third child. The couple welcomed a son, Reign Aston, on December 14, 2014.
In 2007, Kourtney and her family began appearing on the reality television series Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kourtney was no stranger to reality TV; she had already starred in the E! Network series The Simple Life, with her childhood friend Paris Hilton. Kourtney had also been cast, among other the children of other wealthy celebs, in the failed reality show Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive.
Kourtney later became involved with Algerian model Younes Bendjima, who reportedly disapproved of her revealing social media photos. The pair split in August 2018, though they rekindled their romance the following year, eventually they went their separate ways.
Kardashian confirmed her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in early 2021, and now in 2022, the duo tied the knot in Italy, making Travis Kourtney's first husband.
Dating Life
Kourtney Kardashian's first relationship was her longest, Kourtney got involved with Scott Disick in 2006, and in 2009, the couple welcomed their first child Mason in December, and three years later, they welcomed their first daughter Penelope, and after two years, their son Reign was born.
Sadly, the couple called it quits in 2015, a year after Reign was born, the breakup was because Kourtney caught Scott partying on a yacht with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli. However, since their split, Scott has been a dear member of their family, and in coparenting, the couple make a super team, the duo stayed close over the years.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
It is reported that after her breakup from Scott, Kourtney Jenner and singer Justin Bieber became close and reportedly hooked, a source revealed that Justin and Kourtney hung out alone and that 'he has been showing her a good time'.
But in 2016, Kourtney started dating Algerian model Younes Bendjima, they stayed strong for 2 years, and ended their romance in August of 2018.
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima
Now Kourtney is married to the love of her life Blink 182 drummer Travis Scott. Travis and Kourtney had a long time friendship before things evolved romantically, the pair got engaged in 2021, and got married in 2022 in Italy.
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)