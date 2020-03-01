Kourtney Kardashian Dons a Black Mask as She Protects Herself From Coronavirus While Jetting Into Paris

The reality star, 40, arrived into the city of love with sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, with the trio taking precautions against the virus epidemic as they arrived in Europe.

Kourtney was seen wearing a black face mask and shades, with her raven locks tied into a ponytail as she walked through an airport.

The star layered up after her long-haul flight in a long leather coat as she chatted with friends.

The KUWTK star paired this with flared jeans and heels as she headed to a waiting car.

The Kardashians regularly jet to Europe during fashion week season, with Kim, 39, and Kanye, 42, frequenting Paris.

Despite the precaution, one medical expert recently told MailOnline that masks 'cannot' protect against the virus and that wearing them may even make it worse.