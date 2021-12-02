Kourtney Kardashian Faces Criticism for Letting Her Daughter Wear Fake Nails

Kourtney Kardashian is being slammed for letting her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, get fake nails.

It was shown that Penelope was wearing long, pointy brown acrylic nails in a TikTok video posted on their 'mom-daughter' account on Wednesday.

The daughter of Kourntey Kardashian and Scott Disick was pouring a can of united soda into a glass as she took a sip, while the Poosh founder was seen next to her wearing a black pajama top.

Fans were not happy when they saw the fake nails on the 9-year-old, arguing that the manicure wasn’t age-appropriate for Penelope.\

“Wow, kids this age put on nails in the USA..wow,” one person commented on the video.

“WAIT…does she have tips on!?! At that age I was lucky enough to wear eyeshadow,” a second TikToker wrote in shock.

One wrote: "She is too young to have those nails Kourtney!!! I don't like it."

Another added: " Omg the acrylic nails. She looks older with those," while a third wrote: "Things that make little girls look like grown a** women is a NO."

Kourtney and her kids recently returned to TikTok after Penelope was banned from the app for "violating community guidelines." as TikTok is for ages 13 and over, while Penelope is younger.