Kourtney Kardashian pregnant at 44

ALBAWABA - Kourtney Kardashian es expecting her first baby with her husband, Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian made the surprise public announcement while her husband Travis Barker performed on stage in LA with his band, Blink 182.

She surprised everyone with a huge sign she held that read: "Travis I'm pregnant"

Kardashian's announcement was filmed on video that is now viral on social media, and the Poosh founder can be seen jumping up and down from excitement as she stood around the crowd.

The pair already have children from different partners, but have been openly candid about their desire to have a child together.

Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis Barker has two children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The reality star and the drummer have publicly documented their IVF journey with the world, and in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said: " "We are officially done with IVF, We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

The TV personality also shared: "I had seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis," she said. "Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding."