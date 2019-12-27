Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Newest Member of Household - Christmas Puppy

Kourtney Kardashian has got a puppy for Christmas.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to reveal the newest member of the household as she asked for fans to help name her.

Captioning a picture of the golden retriever with herself and her kids - Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five - she wrote: "But what should we name her?"

And when one fan was concerned Kourtney and the kids didn't have their Pomeranian anymore, she replied: "Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom."

The 40-year-old television reality star was forced to fire back at one critic, who said the puppy was "temporary since she never keeps her dogs".

She fumed in the comment section: "Wow so much negativity. we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions. I'll assume Santa wasn't good to you, hence your vibes."

Meanwhile, Kourtney previously revealed she wants her kids to "see her in working mode" and wants to integrate her work with family life as a good example to her kids.

Speaking about letting her kids see her in "action", she explained: "It's interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time. I recently thought it's a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode. Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope [Disick] come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, 'You know what, let her see her mom in action.'"

However, Kourtney knows "money doesn't buy happiness".

She shared: "The biggest thing that my dad always told us was just that money doesn't buy happiness. He would drill that into our heads."